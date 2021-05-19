How British community groups are helping refugees integrate – and the government is making it harder
By Philip Brown, Professor of Housing and Communities, University of Huddersfield
Claire Walkey, Research Assistant, The Centre for Citizenship, Conflict and Diversity, University of Huddersfield
Philip Martin, Research Assistant, Sustainable Housing & Urban Studies Unit, University of Salford
Amid rising inequality and social tensions, measures must be taken to protect refugees from the backlash and help them settle instead
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, May 19, 2021