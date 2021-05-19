Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF calls for the release of Bangladeshi journalist Rozina Islam, unfairly accused of espionage

By DBastard
Share this article
NewsInvestigative journalist Rozina Islam was detained earlier this week during a visit to the Bangladeshi health ministry, after publishing a series of reports on corruption in the ministry. She was subsequently charged under the colonial-era Official Secrets Act. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) urges the Bangladeshi government to restore its credibility by ordering her immediate release.Islam, a reporter for the newspaper Prothom Alo, the country’s main Bengali-language daily, was arrested on


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Israel’s arguments for denying foreign reporters access to Gaza are spurious
~ Cameroonian journalist Paul Chouta sentenced and fined in defamation case
~ Government-owned firms like Snowy Hydro can do better than building $600 million gas plants
~ Genocide in Ethiopia? Why answering the question will be a challenge
~ India: why it's so hard to get a coronavirus vaccine
~ Thirty minutes' exercise won't counteract sitting all day, but adding light movement can help – new research
~ 4 ways to fix private health insurance so it can sustain a growing, ageing population
~ Belarusian journalists report being tortured in prison
~ Voluntary assisted dying could soon be legal in Queensland. Here's how its bill differs from other states
~ Police body cameras may provide the best evidence – but need much better regulation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter