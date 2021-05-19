Tolerance.ca
Cameroonian journalist Paul Chouta sentenced and fined in defamation case

By assistante Afrique
NewsJournalist Paul Chouta has been sentenced to 23 months’ imprisonment and ordered to pay several million CFA francs in fines and damages after being held for two years awaiting a trial verdict in Cameroon. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) deplores this excessive and unjustified penalty which is a serious attack on press freedom.The judge’s verdict was finally issued yesterday after being postponed 27 times.


© Reporters without borders -


