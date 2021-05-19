Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Government-owned firms like Snowy Hydro can do better than building $600 million gas plants

By Arjuna Dibley, Visiting Researcher, Climate and Energy College, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
Government-owned firms are often branded as uncompetitive, stuck in the past and unable to truly innovate. But they're sometimes better suited than private firms to drive new, clean technologies.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ RSF calls for the release of Bangladeshi journalist Rozina Islam, unfairly accused of espionage
~ Israel’s arguments for denying foreign reporters access to Gaza are spurious
~ Cameroonian journalist Paul Chouta sentenced and fined in defamation case
~ Genocide in Ethiopia? Why answering the question will be a challenge
~ India: why it's so hard to get a coronavirus vaccine
~ Thirty minutes' exercise won't counteract sitting all day, but adding light movement can help – new research
~ 4 ways to fix private health insurance so it can sustain a growing, ageing population
~ Belarusian journalists report being tortured in prison
~ Voluntary assisted dying could soon be legal in Queensland. Here's how its bill differs from other states
~ Police body cameras may provide the best evidence – but need much better regulation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter