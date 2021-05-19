Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Genocide in Ethiopia? Why answering the question will be a challenge

By Firew Tiba, Senior Lecturer, Deakin University
The head of Ethiopia’s Orthodox Church, Abune Mathias, recently condemned the ongoing armed conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region and the suffering it’s causing the civilian population. In a video message he was seen saying “genocide is being committed now”.

Abune Mathias may be the highest-profile figure to label the alleged criminal acts against Tigrayans as genocide, but he’s not the first. In January, the leader of the Tigray People’s Liberation…


© The Conversation -


