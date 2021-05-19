Thirty minutes' exercise won't counteract sitting all day, but adding light movement can help – new research
By Sebastien Chastin, Professor Health Behaviour Dynamics of People, Places and Systems, Glasgow Caledonian University
Keith Diaz, Assistant Professor of Behavioral Medicine, Columbia University Medical Center
It’s recommended we do at least 30 minutes of exercise a day – or 150 minutes a week – to stay healthy. But 30 minutes accounts for just 2% of the day. And many of us spend most of the rest of the time sitting.
Research shows that sitting can be bad for our health in many ways – with some even suggesting it’s as bad for us as smoking. And our new…
