Voluntary assisted dying could soon be legal in Queensland. Here's how its bill differs from other states
By Ben White, Professor of End-of-Life Law and Regulation, Australian Centre for Health Law Research, Queensland University of Technology
Lindy Willmott, Professor of Law, Australian Centre for Health Law Research, Queensland University of Technology, Queensland University of Technology
Draft legislation which would see voluntary assisted dying allowed in Queensland will be introduced into the state's parliament next week. So how does the proposed law compare to other states?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, May 19, 2021