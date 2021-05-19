Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID is surging in the world's most vaccinated country. Why?

By C Raina MacIntyre, Professor of Global Biosecurity, NHMRC Principal Research Fellow, Head, Biosecurity Program, Kirby Institute, UNSW
Share this article
The small archipelago nation of Seychelles, northeast of Madagascar in the Indian Ocean, has emerged as the world’s most vaccinated country for COVID-19.

Around 71% of people have had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, and 62% have been fully vaccinated. Of these, 57% have received the Sinopharm vaccine, and 43% AstraZeneca.

Despite this, there has been a recent surge in cases, with…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Belarusian journalists report being tortured in prison
~ Voluntary assisted dying could soon be legal in Queensland. Here's how its bill differs from other states
~ Police body cameras may provide the best evidence – but need much better regulation
~ Hidden women of history: Melanesian indentured labourer Annie Etinside, hailed as a Queensland 'pioneer' on her death
~ Australia is out of Eurovision but don't write off filmed performances: they could make for a greener, more global contest
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Richard Colbeck on aged care and the Olympics
~ New International Energy Agency report reprimands any new fossil fuel development. Guess what Australia did next?
~ An employee, not a contractor: unfair dismissal ruling against Deliveroo is a big deal for Australia's gig workers
~ Malaysia: Free Speech Under Increasing Threat
~ Has the "civil war" in Israel really just begun?, by Thierry Meyssan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter