Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Richard Colbeck on aged care and the Olympics

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
In last week’s budget, $17.7 billion was allocated to the aged care sector, in response to the damning findings of the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality & Safety.

The commission’s final report painted a grim picture of a sector in need of sweeping overhaul - with people in residential care requiring a more supportive – and in some cases safer - environment, and people at home desperately short of enough care packages.

The government’s response includes an additional 80,000 homecare packages, funding for better staffing (including a mandate of 200 minutes of care…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Belarusian journalists report being tortured in prison
~ Voluntary assisted dying could soon be legal in Queensland. Here's how its bill differs from other states
~ Police body cameras may provide the best evidence – but need much better regulation
~ Hidden women of history: Melanesian indentured labourer Annie Etinside, hailed as a Queensland 'pioneer' on her death
~ Australia is out of Eurovision but don't write off filmed performances: they could make for a greener, more global contest
~ COVID is surging in the world's most vaccinated country. Why?
~ New International Energy Agency report reprimands any new fossil fuel development. Guess what Australia did next?
~ An employee, not a contractor: unfair dismissal ruling against Deliveroo is a big deal for Australia's gig workers
~ Malaysia: Free Speech Under Increasing Threat
~ Has the "civil war" in Israel really just begun?, by Thierry Meyssan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter