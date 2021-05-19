Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Most people consider climate change a serious issue, but rank other problems as more important. That affects climate policy

By Sam Crawley, Researcher, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Vested interests have lobbied against climate policy worldwide, but that's only one reason for the slow political response. While most people want climate action, they rank other issues as more urgent.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


