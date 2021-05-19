Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

An employee, not a contractor: unfair dismissal ruling against Deliveroo is a big deal for Australia's gig workers

By Alex Veen, Lecturer and DECRA Fellow, University of Sydney
Caleb Goods, Senior Lecturer - Management and Organisations, UWA Business School, The University of Western Australia
Rick Sullivan, PhD candidate, University of Sydney
Tom Barratt, Lecturer, Centre for Work + Wellbeing, Edith Cowan University
Share this article
The Fair Work Commission's ruling that delivery rider Diego Franco was an employee of Deliveroo is a major legal win for Australia's gig workers.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Malaysia: Free Speech Under Increasing Threat
~ Has the "civil war" in Israel really just begun?, by Thierry Meyssan
~ US divided over Israel
~ Lebanon's power supply to be cut off as from 22 June
~ Most people consider climate change a serious issue, but rank other problems as more important. That affects climate policy
~ The truth about tooth decay
~ For teenagers, the internet helps during lockdowns but it's no substitute for the outside world
~ School gardens and kitchens could grow with Ontario’s proposed food literacy act
~ The GFC provided the secret sauce we used to ward off the COVID recession
~ We have the evidence for what works in schools, but that doesn't mean everyone uses it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter