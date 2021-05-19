Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Malaysia: Free Speech Under Increasing Threat

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A protester raises his fist during a demonstration in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on February 29, 2020.  © 2020 AP Photo/Vincent Thian (Bangkok) – The Malaysian authorities are increasingly using criminal investigations to harass journalists, protest leaders, and various other critics of the government, Human Rights Watch said today. Many are facing potential prosecution and have been subject to police questioning about their work or speech.  Malaysia’s Penal Code, Sedition Act, Peaceful Assembly Act, and Communications and Multimedia Act all contain overbroad and vaguely…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ An employee, not a contractor: unfair dismissal ruling against Deliveroo is a big deal for Australia's gig workers
~ Has the "civil war" in Israel really just begun?, by Thierry Meyssan
~ US divided over Israel
~ Lebanon's power supply to be cut off as from 22 June
~ Most people consider climate change a serious issue, but rank other problems as more important. That affects climate policy
~ The truth about tooth decay
~ For teenagers, the internet helps during lockdowns but it's no substitute for the outside world
~ School gardens and kitchens could grow with Ontario’s proposed food literacy act
~ The GFC provided the secret sauce we used to ward off the COVID recession
~ We have the evidence for what works in schools, but that doesn't mean everyone uses it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter