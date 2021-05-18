Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The truth about tooth decay

By Jeffrey Ebersole, Professor of Biomedical Sciences, University of Nevada, Las Vegas
To “cry poor mouth” is an expression used to habitually complain about a lack of money. A literal poor mouth, however, represents one of the most widespread global diseases: tooth decay. Cavities resulting from poor oral health can drive everything from emotional issues to low self-esteem and health concerns.

Even more critical is the socioeconomic impact of tooth decay. Cavities are a “hidden cost” across a person’s lifespan. They can affect the ability of children to learn, result in absenteeism and a loss of…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


