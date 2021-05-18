For teenagers, the internet helps during lockdowns but it's no substitute for the outside world
By Valerie Michaelson, Assistant Professor, Department of Health Sciences, Brock University
Robert Porter, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Valerie Steeves, Full Professor, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Teens have acutely felt the effects of the pandemic lockdowns on their social lives. As the end of stay-at-home orders draws nearer, it's important to consider teenagers' social and emotional needs.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 18, 2021