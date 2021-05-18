Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

For teenagers, the internet helps during lockdowns but it's no substitute for the outside world

By Valerie Michaelson, Assistant Professor, Department of Health Sciences, Brock University
Robert Porter, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Valerie Steeves, Full Professor, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Teens have acutely felt the effects of the pandemic lockdowns on their social lives. As the end of stay-at-home orders draws nearer, it's important to consider teenagers' social and emotional needs.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


