Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We have the evidence for what works in schools, but that doesn't mean everyone uses it

By Lucas Walsh, Professor, Education Policy and Practice, Monash University
Blake Cutler, Research Assistant in Education, Monash University
Connie Cirkony, Research Fellow, Faculty of Education, Monash University
Joanne Gleeson, Research Fellow in Education, Monash University
Mandy Gayle Salisbury, Research Assistant (The Q Project), Faculty of Education, Monash University
Mark Rickinson, Associate Professor of Education, Monash University
Share this article
A survey of 414 schools across four states has found most school leaders and teachers do not regularly draw on research-based evidence of the sort universities provide.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The truth about tooth decay
~ For teenagers, the internet helps during lockdowns but it's no substitute for the outside world
~ School gardens and kitchens could grow with Ontario’s proposed food literacy act
~ The GFC provided the secret sauce we used to ward off the COVID recession
~ Happy 160th birthday Dame Nellie Melba: 5 surprising facts about the canny songstress
~ While rich countries experience a post-COVID boom, the poor are getting poorer. Here's how Australia can help
~ On its first try, China's Zhurong rover hit a Mars milestone that took NASA decades
~ 'One sip can kill': why a highly toxic herbicide should be banned in Australia
~ Minimum space for passing cyclists is now law Australia-wide. It increases safety – but possibly road rage too
~ 'Devastated and sad' after 36 years of research — early detection of ovarian cancer doesn't save lives
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter