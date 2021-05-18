We have the evidence for what works in schools, but that doesn't mean everyone uses it
By Lucas Walsh, Professor, Education Policy and Practice, Monash University
Blake Cutler, Research Assistant in Education, Monash University
Connie Cirkony, Research Fellow, Faculty of Education, Monash University
Joanne Gleeson, Research Fellow in Education, Monash University
Mandy Gayle Salisbury, Research Assistant (The Q Project), Faculty of Education, Monash University
Mark Rickinson, Associate Professor of Education, Monash University
A survey of 414 schools across four states has found most school leaders and teachers do not regularly draw on research-based evidence of the sort universities provide.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 18, 2021