Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Happy 160th birthday Dame Nellie Melba: 5 surprising facts about the canny songstress

By Rachel M Campbell, Academic, University of Canberra
Share this article
She was a feted opera singer, and Australia's first celebrity. But there were many sides to Nellie Melba, a complex, clever businesswoman with a rather contemporary take on fame.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The truth about tooth decay
~ For teenagers, the internet helps during lockdowns but it's no substitute for the outside world
~ School gardens and kitchens could grow with Ontario’s proposed food literacy act
~ The GFC provided the secret sauce we used to ward off the COVID recession
~ We have the evidence for what works in schools, but that doesn't mean everyone uses it
~ While rich countries experience a post-COVID boom, the poor are getting poorer. Here's how Australia can help
~ On its first try, China's Zhurong rover hit a Mars milestone that took NASA decades
~ 'One sip can kill': why a highly toxic herbicide should be banned in Australia
~ Minimum space for passing cyclists is now law Australia-wide. It increases safety – but possibly road rage too
~ 'Devastated and sad' after 36 years of research — early detection of ovarian cancer doesn't save lives
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter