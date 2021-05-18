'One sip can kill': why a highly toxic herbicide should be banned in Australia
By Nedeljka Rosic, Senior Lecturer, Southern Cross University
Joanne Bradbury, Senior Lecturer, Evidence Based Healthcare, Faculty of Health, Southern Cross University, Southern Cross University
Sandra Grace, Professor, Southern Cross University
Paraquat's potentially lethal effects on humans are well known. But our research has found it also causes serious environmental damage.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 18, 2021