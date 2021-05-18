Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Minimum space for passing cyclists is now law Australia-wide. It increases safety – but possibly road rage too

By Laura Fruhen, Lecturer, School of Psychological Science, The University of Western Australia
Isabel Rossen, Senior Learning Skills Officer, The University of Western Australia
Lisette Kanse, Senior Lecturer, School of Psychological Science, The University of Western Australia
Share this article
To protect cyclists on the roads, state governments in Australia have introduced laws that set a minimum space drivers must give cyclists when overtaking them. These laws are now in place nationwide, with Victoria the final state to join the ranks last month. But do these passing distance laws actually change drivers’ behaviour towards cyclists?

Our…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The truth about tooth decay
~ For teenagers, the internet helps during lockdowns but it's no substitute for the outside world
~ School gardens and kitchens could grow with Ontario’s proposed food literacy act
~ The GFC provided the secret sauce we used to ward off the COVID recession
~ We have the evidence for what works in schools, but that doesn't mean everyone uses it
~ Happy 160th birthday Dame Nellie Melba: 5 surprising facts about the canny songstress
~ While rich countries experience a post-COVID boom, the poor are getting poorer. Here's how Australia can help
~ On its first try, China's Zhurong rover hit a Mars milestone that took NASA decades
~ 'One sip can kill': why a highly toxic herbicide should be banned in Australia
~ 'Devastated and sad' after 36 years of research — early detection of ovarian cancer doesn't save lives
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter