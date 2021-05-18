Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

3 lessons the COVID-19 pandemic can teach us about preventing chronic diseases

By Kathleen A. Martin Ginis, Professor and Director of Centre for Chronic Disease Prevention and Management, University of British Columbia
Sarah Brears, Regional Associate Dean, Interior, Faculty of Medicine, University of British Columbia
Share this article
While the pandemic has focused the world’s attention on how to prevent infectious disease, many of the lessons learned from COVID-19 prevention can also be applied to chronic disease prevention.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The truth about tooth decay
~ For teenagers, the internet helps during lockdowns but it's no substitute for the outside world
~ School gardens and kitchens could grow with Ontario’s proposed food literacy act
~ The GFC provided the secret sauce we used to ward off the COVID recession
~ We have the evidence for what works in schools, but that doesn't mean everyone uses it
~ Happy 160th birthday Dame Nellie Melba: 5 surprising facts about the canny songstress
~ While rich countries experience a post-COVID boom, the poor are getting poorer. Here's how Australia can help
~ On its first try, China's Zhurong rover hit a Mars milestone that took NASA decades
~ 'One sip can kill': why a highly toxic herbicide should be banned in Australia
~ Minimum space for passing cyclists is now law Australia-wide. It increases safety – but possibly road rage too
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter