Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Europe’s Worrying Surge of Antisemitism

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police officers at the entrance to the New Synagogue in the state capital in Thuringia, Erfurt, Germany, on May 18, 2021. © 2021 Martin Schutt/picture-alliance/dpa via AP Images A Rabbi attacked in the street. A synagogue daubed with a swastika. Hate shouted from a loudspeaker in a Jewish neighborhood. These are only a few of the alarming incidents of antisemitic hatred witnessed in Europe last weekend, including in the UK, Germany, and Austria. As Jewish groups have been warning, antisemitism is on the rise again in Europe. Much of it comes from traditional quarters…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


