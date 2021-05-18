Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Arts education is facing massive cuts – yet its value is felt everywhere

By Adam Behr, Lecturer in Popular and Contemporary Music, Newcastle University
Share this article
When an emergency support package for the arts was launched in the face of COVID-19 last July, UK prime minister Boris Johnson trumpeted their value to industry and the nation at large. “They make our country great,” he said. “They are the linchpin of our world-beating and fast-growing creative industries.”

So the government’s recent proposal to…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Atlantic hurricane season starts June 1 – here's what forecasters are watching right now
~ NZ's second 'Well-being Budget' must deliver for the families that sacrificed most during the pandemic
~ A year after New Zealand's first COVID-19 lockdown, discrimination and racism are on the rise
~ Ethiopia arbitrarily suspends New York Times reporter’s accreditation
~ How to bond with your baby if you were separated during the pandemic
~ Gaza conflict: no matter how powerful Israel’s military becomes it still can’t win
~ Kenya and Tanzania: how sport affects nationalism, and attitudes towards refugees
~ Why few women in Senegal speak out about their rapists
~ African countries must muscle up their support and fill massive R&D gap
~ We're a step closer to figuring out why mosquitoes bite some people and not others
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter