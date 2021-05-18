Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Atlantic hurricane season starts June 1 – here's what forecasters are watching right now

By Kristopher Karnauskas, Associate Professor of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences and Fellow of the Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences, University of Colorado Boulder
To get a sense of how bad the 2021 hurricane season will be, keep an eye on the African monsoon, ocean temperatures and a possible late-blooming La Niña.


© The Conversation -


