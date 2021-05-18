Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia arbitrarily suspends New York Times reporter’s accreditation

By assistante Afrique
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Ethiopian authorities to reinstate the press accreditation of Simon Marks, an Addis Ababa-based reporter for the New York Times and Bloomberg News, and to allow journalists to work freely.After several semi-official warnings in preceding months, Simon Marks was notified on his return from reporting in the war-torn northern Tigray region in March


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ How to bond with your baby if you were separated during the pandemic
~ Gaza conflict: no matter how powerful Israel’s military becomes it still can’t win
~ Kenya and Tanzania: how sport affects nationalism, and attitudes towards refugees
~ Why few women in Senegal speak out about their rapists
~ African countries must muscle up their support and fill massive R&D gap
~ We're a step closer to figuring out why mosquitoes bite some people and not others
~ Fixing local government in South Africa needs political solutions, not technical ones
~ Both Israel and Hamas are aiming to look strong, instead of finding a way out of their endless war
~ Severe storms from tropics reach Europe once every five years on average – new research
~ COVID-19 could be the end of 'global health' as we know it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter