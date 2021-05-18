Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to bond with your baby if you were separated during the pandemic

By Amy Brown, Professor of Child Public Health, Swansea University
Karleen Gribble, Adjunct Associate Professor, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Western Sydney University
Women’s experiences of pregnancy, birth and postnatal care have been significantly affected by the pandemic. One challenge some mothers have faced around the world was being separated from their baby because of COVID-19 hospital policies.

During the peak of the pandemic,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


