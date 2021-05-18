Kenya and Tanzania: how sport affects nationalism, and attitudes towards refugees
By Leah R. Rosenzweig, Postdoctoral Fellow, Stanford University, Stanford University
Yang-Yang Zhou, Assistant Professor, Department of Political Science, University of British Columbia
Using sports to understand social and political phenomena has become a common avenue for research. Scholars analyse how particular athletes can help reduce prejudice towards religious outgroups. Others investigate how the act of playing sports together might help overcome animosity between generally antagonistic social groups. This could be for religious or…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 18, 2021