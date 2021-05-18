Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why few women in Senegal speak out about their rapists

By Beth D. Packer, Lecturer in Sociology, Tufts University
Juliana Friend, PhD Candidate in Sociocultural anthropology, University of California, Berkeley
Senegal has a robust history of women’s activism against sexual violence, which led to landmark legislation making rape a criminal offence last year. However, survivors of alleged sexual assault rarely denounce men by name.

This pattern was broken recently by a young woman, Adji Sarr who publicly accused opposition leader Ousmane Sonko of raping her. He was arrested and accused of the rape.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


