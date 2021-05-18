Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

African countries must muscle up their support and fill massive R&D gap

By Janet Midega, PhD, Senior Research Advisor, Wellcome Trust, KEMRI Wellcome Trust Research Programme
Catherine Kyobutungi, Executive Director, African Population and Health Research Center
Emelda Okiro, Head of Population Health Unit, KEMRI Wellcome Trust Research Programme
Fredros Okumu, Director of Science, Ifakara Health Institute
Ifeyinwa Aniebo, Research fellow (Harvard Takemi fellow), Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health
Ngozi Erondu, Senior Scholar with the Global Health Policy & Politics Initiative at the O’Neill Institute, Georgetown University
In a recent open letter to international funders for research and development, we highlighted multiple power imbalances and appealed to the funders to help build a more equitable ecosystem.

In this second letter, we urgently call on our own African political and research leaders to take greater responsibility to streamline research programmes and funding. We emphasise that responsibility for addressing the current gaps in research and development lies with the international community – as well as with…


