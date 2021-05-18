Strategic extremism: 4 insights on the U.S. Capitol siege from established insurgencies
By Brian McQuinn, Assistant Professor, International Studies, University of Regina
Laura Courchesne, PhD Candidate, International Relations, University of Oxford
In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, how political violence has been organized in other areas of the world that can help us anticipate the future of right-wing extremism.
- Tuesday, May 18, 2021