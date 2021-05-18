Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Incest isn't a taboo in the animal kingdom – new study

By Raïssa de Boer, Researcher & Computer Scientist, Rheumatology, Lund University
Regina Vega Trejo, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Department of Zoology, Stockholm University
We humans tend to regard incest as deeply disturbing. It’s a strong social taboo, and it’s underpinned by sound biological reasoning. Mixing genes with a non-relative is beneficial because it increases genetic diversity, while genetic defects often occur in the offspring of related…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


