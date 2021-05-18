Tolerance.ca
The typical child care worker in the US earns less than $12 an hour

By Melissa M. Jozwiak, Associate Professor of Early Childhood, Texas A&M-San Antonio
Carl Sheperis, Professor of Mental Health Counseling, Texas A&M-San Antonio
The American Families Plan, announced by President Joe Biden in April 2021, aims to make child care more affordable for parents. Importantly, it also seeks to ensure caregivers are paid a living wage – enough to meet basic needs given the local cost of living. If passed, all workers in child care and pre-K programs that receive federal subsidies would earn at least US$15 per hour. Preschool teachers and child care…


