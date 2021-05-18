Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Engineers and economists prize efficiency, but nature favors resilience – lessons from Texas, COVID-19 and the 737 Max

By Moshe Y. Vardi, Professor of Computer Science, Rice University
Disasters highlight the cost of society's love of efficiency. Nature, in contrast, favors resilience. Being more like nature offers benefits for society, especially in the face of the climate crisis.


