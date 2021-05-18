Tolerance.ca
World's worst pandemic leaders: 5 presidents and prime ministers who badly mishandled COVID-19

By Sumit Ganguly, Distinguished Professor of Political Science and the Tagore Chair in Indian Cultures and Civilizations, Indiana University
Dorothy Chin, Associate Research Psychologist, University of California, Los Angeles
Elizabeth J King, Associate Professor in Health Behavior and Health Education in the School of Public Health, University of Michigan
Elize Massard da Fonseca, Assistant Professor, Brazilian School of Public Administration, Fundação Getulio Vargas
Salvador Vázquez del Mercado, Conacyt Research Professor, National Laboratory of Public Policy, Centro de Investigación y Docencia Económicas
Scott L. Greer, Professor, Global Health Management and Policy and Political Science, University of Michigan
The pandemic's not over yet, but these world leaders have already cemented their place in history for failing to effectively combat the deadly coronavirus. Some of them didn't even really try.


