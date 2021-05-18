Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Harassment of Algerian reporters intensifies in run-up to parliamentary elections

By raniac
NewsWith less than four weeks to go to parliamentary elections in Algeria, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) is extremely concerned about the systematic and violent methods now being used by the authorities to prevent journalists from covering the regular “Hirak” anti-government protests, held above all on Fridays.Many reporters were subjected to physical violence by police trying to keep them at a distance from the latest demonstrations on 14 May,


© Reporters without borders -


