Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

It may not be possible to bring all Australians with COVID home from India. But we can do better than we are now

By Catherine Bennett, Chair in Epidemiology, Deakin University
It's feasible to bring home at least some of the COVID-positive Australians stranded in India. Here's how we can do it while keeping infection risk at a minimum.


© The Conversation -


