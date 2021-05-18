Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Prisoner’s Family Detained for Torture Complaints

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image From left to right: Abdelrahman al-Showeikh, Gamal al-Showeikh, Salsbeel al-Showeikh, and Hoda Abdel Hamid. © 2021 Private (Beirut) – Egyptian authorities should immediately and unconditionally release Hoda Abdel Hamid, apparently detained solely for filing a complaint about the alleged torture and sexual assault of her detained son, Human Rights Watch said today. Police and National Security Agency officers arrested Abdel Hamid, mother of Abdelrahman Gamal Metwally al-Showeikh, as well as his father, Gamal, 65, and sister, Salsbeel, 18, in an April 26, 2021, raid…


© Human Rights Watch -


