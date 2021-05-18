Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to survive as a figurative sculptor? WA's The Syndicate is a novel form of philanthropy in the spirit of the Medicis

By Ted Snell, Honorary Professor, Edith Cowan University
It takes time and money to create large scale sculptures. A new exhibition of works in cast concrete is testament to a remarkable philanthropic project.


© The Conversation


