Human Rights Observatory

Have Australian researchers developed an effective COVID-19 treatment? Potentially, but we need to wait for human trials

By Nial Wheate, Associate Professor of the Sydney Pharmacy School, University of Sydney
While the results are very promising, it has only been tested in mice. Human clinical trials will take some time to complete before we know whether a drug could become available.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


