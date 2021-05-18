Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Israeli Palestinian fighting enters second week

Israel pummeled Gaza City with airstrikes Monday, killing a senior Palestinian militant commander, and Palestinian militant groups renewed rocket attacks on Israel as violence in the region entered its second week. Since the fighting began on May 10, at least 200 Palestinians have been killed, including at least 59 children and 35 women, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. At least 10 Israelis have been killed in the rocket attacks.


© Voice of America -


