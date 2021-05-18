We found a secret history of megadroughts written in tree rings. The wheatbelt's future may be drier than we thought
By Alison O'Donnell, Research Fellow in Dendroclimatology, The University of Western Australia
Edward Cook, Ewing Lamont Research Professor, Director Of Tree-Ring Lab, Columbia University
Pauline Grierson, Director, West Australian Biogeochemistry Centre, The University of Western Australia
Our research found that in 700 years, the 20th century was the wheatbelt's wettest. This means all our drought predictions are skewed.
- Monday, May 17, 2021