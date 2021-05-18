ACIC thinks there are no legitimate uses of encryption. They're wrong, and here's why it matters
By Gernot Heiser, Scientia Professor and John Lions Chair, UNSW
Lyria Bennett Moses, Director of the Allens Hub for Technology, Law and Innovation, UNSW
Vanessa Teague, Adjunct associate professor (ANU) and CEO, Thinking Cybersecurity, Australian National University
People have plenty of legitimate reasons to use encrypted communications platforms such as WhatsApp or Signal for their own security and privacy.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, May 17, 2021