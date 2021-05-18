Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

ACIC thinks there are no legitimate uses of encryption. They're wrong, and here's why it matters

By Gernot Heiser, Scientia Professor and John Lions Chair, UNSW
Lyria Bennett Moses, Director of the Allens Hub for Technology, Law and Innovation, UNSW
Vanessa Teague, Adjunct associate professor (ANU) and CEO, Thinking Cybersecurity, Australian National University
People have plenty of legitimate reasons to use encrypted communications platforms such as WhatsApp or Signal for their own security and privacy.


