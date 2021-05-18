Tolerance.ca
New Zealand is overdue for an open and honest debate about 21st-century trade relations

By Jane Kelsey, Professor of Law, University of Auckland
More countries, including a post-Brexit UK, are looking at joining the CPTPP free trade agreement. But the secrecy around negotiations makes serious analysis virtually impossible.


