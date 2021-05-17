Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

HIV/AIDS vaccine: Why don't we have one after 37 years, when we have several for COVID-19 after a few months?

By Ronald C. Desrosiers, Professor of Pathology, Vice-chair for Research, University of Miami
Scientists developed vaccines for COVID-19 in a matter of months. Why after 37 years do we still not have one for HIV/AIDS? On HIV Vaccine Awareness Day, it's an important question to ask.


© The Conversation -


