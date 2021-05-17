Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Jacinda Ardern calls for 'ethical algorithms' to combat online extremism. What this means

By Nathalie Collins, Academic Director (National Programs), Edith Cowan University
New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern has called for “ethical algorithms” to help stop online radicalisation.

She made her call on the weekend at the second summit of the “Christchurch Call” for action to eliminate terrorist and violent extremist content online.

The first Christchurch Call summit was convened by Ardern and French president Emmanuel Macron in May 2019. It took place two months after New Zealand’s first and worst mass shooting in decades, the Christchurch mosque shootings, in…


