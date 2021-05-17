Children, teens and COVID vaccines: where is the evidence at, and when will kids in Australia be eligible?
By Christopher Blyth, Paediatrician, Infectious Diseases Physician and Clinical Microbiologist, Telethon Kids Institute, The University of Western Australia
Peter Richmond, Professor of Paediatrics, The University of Western Australia
Ushma Wadia, Paediatrician and Vaccine Trials Clinical Research Fellow, Telethon Kids Institute
The Unites States and Canada have approved the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents aged 12–15. The evidence so far tells us it works well and is safe for this age group.
© The Conversation
