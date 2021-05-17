Antarctica is headed for a climate tipping point by 2060, with catastrophic melting if carbon emissions aren't cut quickly
By Julie Brigham-Grette, Professor of Geosciences, University of Massachusetts Amherst
Andrea Dutton, Professor of Geoscience, University of Wisconsin-Madison
If emissions continue at their current pace, Antarctica will cross a threshold into runaway sea rise when today’s kids are raising families. Pulling CO2 out of the air later won't stop the ice loss.
© The Conversation
- Monday, May 17, 2021