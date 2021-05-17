Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Antarctica is headed for a climate tipping point by 2060, with catastrophic melting if carbon emissions aren't cut quickly

By Julie Brigham-Grette, Professor of Geosciences, University of Massachusetts Amherst
Andrea Dutton, Professor of Geoscience, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Share this article
If emissions continue at their current pace, Antarctica will cross a threshold into runaway sea rise when today’s kids are raising families. Pulling CO2 out of the air later won't stop the ice loss.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ HIV/AIDS vaccine: Why don't we have one after 37 years, when we have several for COVID-19 after a few months?
~ Who are you? What the standard questions about birth and background don't tell us
~ Jacinda Ardern calls for 'ethical algorithms' to combat online extremism. What this means
~ Guide to the classics: Shakespeare’s sonnets — an honest account of love and a surprising portal to the man himself
~ Book publishing sidelined in the game of university measurement and rankings
~ We found a secret history of megadroughts written in tree rings. The wheatbelt's future may be drier than we think
~ Children, teens and COVID vaccines: where is the evidence at, and when will kids in Australia be eligible?
~ Why is accountability for alleged war crimes so hard to achieve in the Israel-Palestinian conflict?
~ The gods of ancient Egypt as seen through 'BoJack Horseman'
~ Machines can't 'personalize' education, only people can
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter