Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Machines can't 'personalize' education, only people can

By Michael Maser, PhD candidate - Faculty of Education, Simon Fraser University, Simon Fraser University
Insights of neuroscientist Ian McGilchrist, philosopher Nel Noddings and physicist Ursula Franklin help centre students and our collective future in debates about education and technology.


