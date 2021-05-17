Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The UN Ocean Decade: can a UN resolution turn into a scientific revolution?

By Peter M. Haugan, Programme director IMR Global Development, Institute of Marine Research, professor, University of Bergen
Share this article
The ocean moderates climate change by absorbing CO₂ emissions, hosts valuable biodiversity and provides food to millions, but all of these services are threatened by pollution and human activities.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Israel-Palestine conflict: why Gulf leaders are staying quiet – for now
~ The controversial history of colourizing black-and-white photos
~ Preventive measures are as important to the mental health pandemic as they are to COVID-19
~ Gaza's enhanced rocket technology challenges Israel's defences
~ Nepal appeals for international support amidst sweeping second COVID-19 wave
~ RSF helps coordinate support for French journalist kidnapped in Mali
~ Four health benefits of hugs – and why they feel so good
~ Israeli politics and the Palestine question: everything you need to know
~ Dating after lockdown: why you shouldn’t expect a summer of love
~ Navigating a new digital era means changing the world economic order
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter