Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF helps coordinate support for French journalist kidnapped in Mali

By assistante Afrique
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) announces the creation of a group to coordinate support for Olivier Dubois, a French freelance journalist who was abducted in Gao, in northeastern Mali, on 8 April. The group includes friends and colleagues of Dubois, the main French media outlets for which he works, other major media outlets, and journalists who have themselves been held hostage in the past.The creation of this group of 11 individuals and entities at RSF’s initiative comes 12 days after the release of a video confirming Olivier Dubois’s


