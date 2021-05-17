Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Four health benefits of hugs – and why they feel so good

By Francis McGlone, Professor in Neuroscience, Liverpool John Moores University
Susannah Walker, Senior Lecturer, Natural Sciences & Psychology, Liverpool John Moores University
For many people, the thing they’ve missed most during the pandemic is being able to hug loved ones. Indeed, it wasn’t until we lost our ability to hug friends and family did many realise just how important touch is for many aspects of our health – including our mental health.

But now that vaccine programmes are being rolled out and restrictions are beginning to ease in much of the UK, many people will be keen to hug again. And the good news is that not only do…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


