Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dating after lockdown: why you shouldn’t expect a summer of love

By Viren Swami, Professor of Social Psychology, Anglia Ruskin University
Over the past year, many single people have patiently waited through what might have seemed like the long, slow death of their romantic lives. Social distancing has meant fewer dates, while strict physical distancing measures designed to limit the spread of COVID-19 were quickly branded a “sex ban” when they came into force in the UK in 2020.

But with strict physical distancing rules eased in the…


© The Conversation -


